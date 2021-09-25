Amari Cooper doesn’t have a designation, good to go for Monday night

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper said Friday he would play against the Eagles Monday night. The injury report confirmed the same Saturday.

Cooper was a full participant again Saturday after being limited Thursday. He does not have a designation.

He cracked a rib on a touchdown catch in the season opener and still played 60 snaps last week.

Cooper leads the team in catches (16) and receiving touchdowns (two).

The Cowboys ruled out defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness) and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee). None of the three practiced this week.

Safety Donovan Wilson (groin) is doubtful. He also missed practice all week, but Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said if Wilson can practice Sunday, he has a chance to play.