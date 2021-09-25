Antonio Brown out vs. Rams

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will not have Antonio Brown on Sunday against the Rams.

Brown remains on the COVID-19 list and is not traveling with the team to Los Angeles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown was placed on the list three days ago and would need two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart to be cleared. He apparently hasn’t satisfied that requirement yet.

The Bucs have spread the ball around plenty this season and Brown’s absence may mean more passes for Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski.