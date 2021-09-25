Cardinals release Brian Winters, place Josh Miles on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cardinals released offensive lineman Brian Winters on Saturday, a day after he missed practice for personal reasons. He played 16 snaps on offense and 13 on special teams in the first two games.

The team also announced it placed backup offensive tackle Josh Miles (ankle) on injured reserve. He has not played a down this season.

To fill the roster spots, the Cardinals promoted offensive linemen Sean Harlow and Koda Martin from the practice squad.

The Cardinals also elevated cornerback Antonio Hamilton and safety Chris Banjo from the practice squad for the game. Both starting cornerbacks, Byron Murphy (ankle) and Marco Wilson (ankle), are questionable.