Colts elevate Brett Hundley to active roster

Despite sprains in both of his ankles, Carson Wentz is reportedly expected to start for the Colts against the Titans on Sunday. But Indianapolis has made a move for some insurance at quarterback.

The Colts announced that Brett Hundley has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for Week Three.

Hundley reportedly took first-team reps at quarterback on Wednesday over Jacob Eason, who served as Indianapolis’ backup QB for the first two weeks of the season. Hundley told reporters this week that he would be ready if called upon. Now that he’s on the roster, Hundley could serve as Wentz’s backup instead of Eason. Or the Colts could choose to activate three QBs for Sunday’s game.

This is Hundley’s first of two standard elevations for 2021.

Eason played just over the last two minutes of last week’s loss to the Rams, throwing an interception to cornerback Jalen Ramsey on his second passing attempt.

Wentz was unable to practice on Wednesday and Thursday but returned to the field on Friday in a limited capacity.

The Colts have also elevated receiver DeMichael Harris from the practice squad to the active roster.