Dolphins put Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 25, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss at least the next three games after being placed on injured reserve today.

Although Dolphins coach Brian Flores said this week that Tagovailoa’s injured ribs were getting better, the team placed him on injured reserve today, according to multiple reports. By rule, players have to stay on injured reserve for at least three weeks.

Jacoby Brissett will start while Tagovailoa is out. The Dolphins will call up quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to replace Tagovailoa on the 53-man roster, and Sinnett will be Brissett’s backup.

It’s a major disappointment for the Dolphins, who were hoping that Tagovailoa could take a step forward in his second NFL season and perhaps lead Miami to the playoffs. Now it will be Brissett who leads the way for at least three weeks, and speculation will continue to mount that the Dolphins could make a move for Deshaun Watson.

16 responses to “Dolphins put Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve

  1. The Las Vegas Raiders game plan should be one thing only; The Condor takes out Brissett, then they left with some dude nobody heard of. The quarterback must go down, must go down hard.

  2. Injured reserve comes with a ticket, located across the street, in the taxi, on the way to MIA airport.

  4. Ross should be looking for a top talent evaluator. Without that, you’ll continue to draft at the beginning of each round, but you won’t ever get any better.

  5. I live down here, so from a “Dolphin Fan” perspective I believe this is to ensure his health before he’s traded. I have hope in this regime, but they better get it right. Because, I’m a real Miami head & it’s been too long with the same old same old…

  9. Tony Romo had broken ribs and a punctured lung and didn’t miss a single game. He even returned to the game he suffered the injuries in and led the Cowboys to a comeback OT win.

    Tua sucks though, so the Dolphins are like, “No rush! Take your time!”

  10. One of the better backup quarterbacks in the league and it won’t matter because there isn’t an offensive line

  11. If they were going to put him anywhere they’d have been better with “… out of his misery!”.

  12. I for one am amazed that a small QB with mobility issues gets hurt behind a bunch of matadors masquerading as an offensive line.

    Not only botched the draft choice, but compounded the blunder by putting the kid in the worst situation possible.

    Nicely done.

  13. Offensive line,Quarterback! Offensive line,Quarterback! Offensive line,Quarterback!
    Every year it’s the same two problems that this franchise can’t fix. We fixed neither with all of those picks and now we will spend a fortune in draft capitol to bring in a veteran quarterback because our failing coach and GM are desperate. And we’ll put that talented QB behind the worst line in the NFL and he’ll never get this team to winning in the playoffs!
    Gee it’s so exciting to be a Dolphins fan and rebuild every five years!
    I wanted Herbert and felt he was the better choice and I knew the Dolphins would screw that up over thinking it:

  15. I don’t think the everyday fan realizes how brutal the game is at this level. On any play a hit or slip can end someone’s season or career.

    Without a line or your head on a swivel, it seems inevitable that the hits are coming, and in increasing magnitude. And they add up.

    I’m sticking to golf.

