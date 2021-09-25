Dolphins put Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss at least the next three games after being placed on injured reserve today.

Although Dolphins coach Brian Flores said this week that Tagovailoa’s injured ribs were getting better, the team placed him on injured reserve today, according to multiple reports. By rule, players have to stay on injured reserve for at least three weeks.

Jacoby Brissett will start while Tagovailoa is out. The Dolphins will call up quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to replace Tagovailoa on the 53-man roster, and Sinnett will be Brissett’s backup.

It’s a major disappointment for the Dolphins, who were hoping that Tagovailoa could take a step forward in his second NFL season and perhaps lead Miami to the playoffs. Now it will be Brissett who leads the way for at least three weeks, and speculation will continue to mount that the Dolphins could make a move for Deshaun Watson.