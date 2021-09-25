Eagles activate Zach Ertz off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Philadelphia will have a key offensive contributor for Monday night’s matchup with Dallas.

The Eagles announced on Saturday that tight end Zach Ertz has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ertz went on the list on Monday.

The tight end has played the majority of offensive snaps for Philadelphia through two games. But he’s received only four targets, making three receptions for 40 yards.

Ertz is in his ninth season with the Eagles. A three-time Pro Bowler, he averaged only 31 receiving yards per game in 11 contests last year.