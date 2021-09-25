Even before his fumble, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was having an ugly season

Getty Images

After Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire lost a fumble that sealed the Chiefs’ loss to the Ravens on Sunday Night Football, Patrick Mahomes told him not to let one play define him. Unfortunately, Edwards-Helaire’s problems go far beyond one play.

In fact, even aside from that fumble, there’s no running back in football having a worse season than Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire has 30 touches this year (27 rushing attempts and three catches), and zero first downs. That’s an astonishingly bad statistic; no other running back in the NFL is close. It’s almost impossible to get the ball that much and never pick up a first down.

The advanced stats at FootballOutsiders.com rank Edwards-Helaire dead last among all running backs in the league, both in his total production and his per-play efficiency. The FootballOutsiders.com stats also rank the Chiefs first in the NFL in passing offense but 30th in rushing offense.

The Chiefs used their first-round draft pick on Edwards-Helaire last season. They need a whole lot more from him than they’ve been getting.