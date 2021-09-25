Jerry Jones: Every opportunity was given for the Rams to remain in St. Louis

Posted by Mike Florio on September 25, 2021, 9:13 AM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

The pending lawsuit over the relocation of the Rams continues to generate not nearly as much attention as it should, what with a trial looming in January, all legal obstacles to that trial removed, and owners like Stan Kroenke and Jerry Jones facing a court order to disclose financial information in support of a potential punitive damages award or pay $1,000 each per day until they do.

No NFL-owned or operated media entity — not NFL Network, NFL.com, or any team-run website — have even glanced at the third rail created by the Rams relocation litigation. To their credit, the folks at 105.3 The Fan (the Cowboys’ flagship radio station, at least for now) went there in a Friday visit with Jones, the audio of which was then posted without editing on the team’s official site.

“I can appreciate St. Louis’s concern or St. Louis’s interest in losing an NFL team,” Jones said in response to a general inquiry about the status of the case. “And I see that. I know how special they are. And so it’s a product of that. I know first hand — first hand — I’m very familiar with Missouri, and I’m very familiar with how the Rams operated in Missouri. And Stan Kroenke’s commitment and the type of sensitivity that he had and his love for Missouri. I know all of that first hand. And it was outstanding. And so every opportunity was given for the Rams to remain in St. Louis, in my view. So having said that, hopefully this thing will seek its right level.”

The folks in St. Louis may disagree with that. Strongly. Many would claim that Kroenke plotted the move from the moment he exercised a right of first refusal to match Shad Khan’s offer for the team after the passing of Georgia Frontiere. At the very latest, they’d say the plan fell into place when Kroenke bought the land in Inglewood on which SoFi Stadium would be built, followed by a series of alleged or actual lies about what he intended to do with it.

At its core, the argument is that Kroenke was never going to stay in St. Louis, that he and the league went through the motions of the relocation guidelines pending an ownership-vote rubber stamp that would authorize a move, relocation guidelines be damned. And while folks like Jones would say that all’s fair in love, war, football, and multi-billion-dollar construction projects, lines may have been crossed. Barring a settlement, a trial will occur on that very question.

Some of the scant national reporting on the subject suggests that the league is willing to hang its hat on the appeal process (which to date hasn’t done much to get the league what it wants, whether that’s an order compelling arbitration or a reversal of the mandate to surrender financial information). That could be what Jones means when he vaguely says that “hopefully this thing will seek its right level.” Its right appellate level, where judges with the power to review the decisions made in St. Louis will start overturning rulings and protecting business interests, like so many courts now do.

That’s one of the very real, and overlooked, realities of the swing in many states toward conservative political ideologies. The judges who have those beliefs generally tend to interpret and apply the law in a way that protects people with money and power over those who lack either or both. It’s a basic fact, proven over and over again through years of American jurisprudence. And the NFL may be hanging its hat on the fact that, eventually and/or inevitably, the case will land on the docket of just enough judges who are of a red-hat mindset, allowing the league to escape whatever financial sanctions may be applied at the trial-court level.

Of course, that won’t save Kroenke or Jones or other owners from having to testify in open court. That’s where the fireworks could happen, and no eventual reversal on appeal will rewind time to the moment before Kroenke or Jones or Roger Goodell or anyone else gets twisted into knots on the witness stand.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Jerry Jones: Every opportunity was given for the Rams to remain in St. Louis

  2. If St Louis is so enamored with having a team why or how did the cardinals wind up in Az? It was subsequent to that when the rams came and went. Something must be non conducive to having a team there.

  4. Ultimately, the cities that lost those teams are at fault. You tell them no when they ask about getting a new stadium, then whine when they leave after begging for a stadium. He waited years for approval, just like Spanos in San Diego. So, boo freaking hoo!

  5. St Louis can rest easy knowing they’ll be cheering for Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs in a couple years

  6. St. Louis is a two-time loser of NFL franchises, first the Cardinals and then the Rams. They are second only to Oakland CA in being an embarrassment for being able to retain a professional team. This lawsuit will ultimately be either dismissed or overturned exactly as it should be.

  7. Uh, didn’t St. Louis steal the Rams from LA? Didn’t the Cardinals bolt for Phoenix? St. Louis is a baseball town!

  8. I’m not sure that court testimony will tie them up into knots. In fact, I’m sure they will be well prepared & have all the top lawyer’s there making sure the questions are restricted & as narrowly scoped as possible. I expect it to be boring to watch.

  9. St. Louis stole the Rams from Los Angeles. Then, and in writing, St. Louis stipulated that they would keep the Edwards Jones Dome in the top 25% of the league. When the Dome no longer qualified due to all the new stadiums being built, the Rams hired an outside firm to determine what it would take for the Dome to be brought back into compliance. When presented that figure, St. Louis balked… said they didn’t have the money to bring the Dome up to specification. All this seems pretty academic, St. Louis wasn’t able to adhere to the terms they agreed to of the lease. That owner Stan Kroenke bought land in Inglewood, CA doesn’t matter. Any shrewd business man wouldn’t put all his chips on one color, he’d hedge his bets. He’d investigate what options there were outside St. Louis while St. Louis was determining if they could afford the stadium upgrades or not. If St. Louis would’ve come up with the money, the stadium would’ve been brought back into compliance and the Rams would’ve remained there. The Inglewood land Kroenke bought would’ve been developed into a mall, shop, housing, and other. When St. Louis finally admitted they couldn’t afford the upgrades that’s when legally, the Rams had every right to exercise the terms of the lease and leave for a better situation. Really, there’s nothing to see here other than a spurned and jealous partner after an ugly split. It’s nothing anyone hasn’t seen before many many times since high school.

  10. St. Louis made promises to get the Rams to move there. They didn’t keep their promises. Broke them just like what they did to the Cardinals. When you get a second chance, you don’t drag your feet. There are so many places that don’t have NFL football. Oregon, Alabama, Oklahoma, Ontario. If you want to play in the big leagues you got to pay.

  12. St. Louis agreed to a terrible deal to bring the Rams to their city and couldn’t live up to the agreement. The agreement stated that the stadium had to be at a certain level, and after only a decade, it did not meet that standard.

    While I don’t think the Rams made a massive effort to stay there, the Rams didn’t break the agreement illegally, as the contract allowed the Rams to end it after 20 years if the stadium wasn’t at a certain level. Additionally, the rams wanted St. Louis to use public funds for a new stadium. At the same time, in the move to LA, the owner spent 5 billion of his own or at least private funds for the new Sofi stadium, so the “gave every opportunity” statement isn’t true.

    Rams are not wrong for moving, and St. Louis should move on and learn not to agree to things you can’t maintain. St. Louis may get a settlement, but I don’t see how they could win the case.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.