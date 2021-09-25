Packers downgrade Elgton Jenkins to out

Getty Images

Yosh Nijman could be getting a baptism by Bosa.

The Packers, with left tackle David Bakhtiari still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in late 2020, definitely won’t have his replacement, Elgton Jenkins, in Week Three at San Francisco. The Packers have downgraded Jenkins (ankle) from questionable to out.

Yosh Nijman is the next man up on the depth chart. It’s also possible that Billy Turner will slide into that spot, from the right tackle position.

Undrafted in 2019, Nijman appeared in all 16 games and both postseason contests last year. The first career start for the 26-year-old, if it happens, would come across from pass-rusher extraordinaire Nick Bosa.