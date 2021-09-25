Raiders place Richie Incognito on injured reserve

Getty Images

Raiders offensive guard Richie Incognito has not practiced since injuring his right calf in a joint practice with the Rams on Aug. 19. The Raiders finally placed him on injured reserve Saturday.

After missing the first two games, Incognito will have to miss at least three more games on injured reserve.

“I don’t think we’re being cautious,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Friday, after the team ruled out Incognito for Sunday, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “I don’t think there’s been a setback; it’s just a calf strain. It’s just taking time. . . . Richie’s making some progress but not enough yet to get him back on the field.”

Incognito, 38, played only two games in 2020 before an Achilles injury ended his season. The Raiders released him March 9 and re-signed him to a more team-friendly, one-year, $2.6 million deal.

The Raiders signed free agent running back Trey Ragas to the active roster in a corresponding move. The team activated defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor from the practice squad.