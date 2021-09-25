Report: Carson Wentz will “give it a go” against Titans

USA TODAY Sports

A report Friday night indicated Carson Wentz would start for the Colts on Sunday barring a setback. A report Saturday indicates the quarterback did not have a setback.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Wentz is “pushing to play, so he’s expected to give it a go.”

The Colts do have a contingency plan in case Wentz isn’t right. Wentz sprained both ankles last week and sat out practice until Friday, when he was limited.

The team activated Brett Hundley from the practice squad Saturday. He reportedly took first-team reps at quarterback on Wednesday over Jacob Eason, who served as Indianapolis’ backup quarterback the first two weeks of the season.

Wentz has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 498 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He has taken six sacks.