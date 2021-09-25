Saints elevate Kenny Stills to active roster

Getty Images

Kenny Stills is poised to play in his first game as a Saint since 2014.

Stills, a wide receiver who was once a big-play threat in the New Orleans offense, was elevated from the Saints’ practice squad to their active roster today.

As a rookie for the Saints in 2013, Stills led the NFL with an average of 20.0 yards per catch. He also played well in 2014, but in the 2015 offseason the Saints traded him to the Dolphins.

After four years in Miami and two in Houston, Stills signed with the Saints’ practice squad this year. Now he’s back on the active roster, and could play on Sunday.