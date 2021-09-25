Vikings sign Ameer Abdullah to 53-man roster

Getty Images

After visiting the active roster in each of the first two weeks as a member of the practice squad, running back Ameer Abdullah has returned as a full-fledged member.

The Vikings has announced that Abdullah has been signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

To create a spot, the Vikings waived tackle Blake Brandel. Also, guard Dakota Dozier and cornerback Parry Nickerson were promoted from the practice squad, the two-per-week allowance that expands the game-day collection of available players to 55.

The Abdullah move comes as the Vikings face the strong possibility of a game without running back Dalvin Cook, who has an ankle injury. He didn’t practice all week, and he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s visit from the Seahawks.

Alexander Mattison gets the start, if Cook can’t go. Abdullah is the only other tailback on the roster.