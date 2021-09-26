A.J. Brown questionable to return; Kwity Paye out

Getty Images

A.J. Brown left Sunday’s game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. The Titans list their star receiver as questionable to return.

He was on the sideline without his helmet on the Titans’ third possession that ended in an interception by Darius Leonard on a pass intended for Tommy Hudson. Brown left before the Titans’ fourth-down conversion on their scoring drive.

Brown has no catches on two targets.

The Colts have ruled out defensive end Kwity Paye with the same injury. He played through the hamstring injury in the Rams game last week despite missing some practice time.

But Paye didn’t make it out of the first quarter Sunday. He left without a stat.