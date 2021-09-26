Alvin Kamara gets Saints on the board with early touchdown

Getty Images

This week, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston talked about getting Alvin Kamara more involved in the passing game.

Through a couple of possessions, Winston is putting that plan into action.

Winston threw an 11-yard touchdown to Kamara to cap the Saints’ second drive on third-and-7, giving New Orleans an early 7-0 lead.

In New Orleans’ first two possessions, Kamara has two receptions on three targets for 20 yards with the TD. He also has five carries for 13 yards.

But the Saints may have an issue on the offensive line, with Terron Armstead exiting the game earlier in the possession. He was shown on the broadcast holding his left arm.

James Hurst came in to replace Armstead at left tackle.