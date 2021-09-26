Andy Reid in stable condition at Kansas City hospital

USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs coach Andy Reid left the stadium in an ambulance after Sunday’s game, and the Chiefs provided an update Sunday night.

“Head coach Andy Reid felt ill at the conclusion of the game,” the team said in a statement. “He was evaluated by our medical staff in the locker room and as a precaution was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation. Coach is doing well, currently resting and in stable condition.”

Reid, 63, was on the sideline for the entire game, and he addressed the team postgame.

Special teams coach Dave Toub stood in for Reid in the postgame news conference.

“He just wasn’t feeling well after the game,” Toub said. “He did talk to the team, and it was a good talk. Pretty much, ‘You have to quit the turnovers.’”

Reid had a chance for his 100th career victory with the Chiefs, including the postseason. He instead ended the day with his 45th loss since arriving in Kansas City in 2013.

The Chiefs lost 30-24 after committing four turnovers.