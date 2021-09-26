Report: Andy Reid leaves stadium in an ambulance after falling ill

Getty Images

Andy Reid had a chance for his 100th career victory with the Chiefs, including the postseason. He instead ended the day with his 45th loss since arriving in Kansas City in 2013.

Even worse, Reid fell ill after the game.

The Chiefs announced that Reid is sick and unavailable to answer questions from reporters. He left the stadium in an ambulance, James Palmer of NFL Media reports.

Reid did speak to the team postgame, Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star reports.

The Chiefs had special teams coach Dave Toub take questions from reporters.

Reid, 63, was on the sideline for the entire game.

“He just wasn’t feeling well after the game,” Toub said via Kerkhoff. “He did talk to the team, and it was a good talk. Pretty much, ‘You have to quit the turnovers.’”

The Chiefs had four turnovers in a loss to the Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes throwing two interceptions and Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire each losing a fumble. The defending AFC champions are 1-2 and in last place in the AFC West.