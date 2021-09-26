Bears finished with one passing yard, fewest in an NFL game since 2009

Getty Images

The Browns’ defense completely shut down Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields today, to such an extent that the Bears had an ugly stat line not seen in the NFL in more than a decade.

Chicago totaled one yard passing: Fields passed for 68 yards, but he lost 67 yards getting sacked. That was the fewest passing yards in any NFL game since 2009.

In 2009, the Bengals had a game with zero passing yards, but that was a meaningless game at the end of the season when they pulled Carson Palmer early. The 2009 season also saw the Titans total -7 passing yards in a 59-0 loss to the Patriots.

Fields will have better days ahead. He could hardly have a worse day.