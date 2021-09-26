Ben Roethlisberger is banged up early

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is getting banged up.

He entered the game with a left pectoral injury. He took a hard hit on a throw that was intercepted in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bengals. He left the field shaking his right arm.

Two years ago, Roethlisberger had reconstructive surgery on his right elbow. He ultimately appeared in only two games that year.

Now 39, it’s possible that the years of wear and tear are catching up with Roethlisberger. As they trail the Bengals early on Sunday, reality could soon be setting in for Steelers fans.