Bill Belichick: There’s no magic sauce, have to work and get better

New Orleans Saints v New England Patriots
The Patriots came into Week Three after a 19-point win over the Jets in Week Two, but their momentum did not continue against the Saints.

New Orleans went up 14 points in the first half and extended their lead to 21-3 on a pick-six by safety Malcolm Jenkins early in the third quarter. The Saints ground things out from there and leave New England with a 28-13 win over the 1-2 Patriots.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones was picked off three times and threw 51 passes in the game. Head coach Bill Belichick said “it’s never a good position to be in” when you have to throw every down and shared what the Patriots have to do in order to avoid being in that position in the future.

“We’ve just got to play more consistently,” Belichick said. “We’ve got to play with more good plays out there and not as many that aren’t good. That’s what we have to do. We had some chances, but in the end, we just couldn’t get it done. It’s disappointing. There’s no magic sauce here. Just have to go back to work and do better.”

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are next on the schedule, so there isn’t much time for the Patriots to correct their errors before facing one of the league’s best teams with an extra jolt of emotion in the air.

23 responses to “Bill Belichick: There’s no magic sauce, have to work and get better

  2. Little mistakes by newer players add up.

    I love the way Jones plays, but everyone needs to do a better job play to play.

    The magic sauce is simply executing.

  6. So much for the “any quarterback can win with Belicheck. Brady was a system quarterback”. People that said that knew nothing about football. I think Jones can be a decent QB but he needs more help. Jakobi Myers and Nelson Aqholor won’t cut it as starting receivers.

  8. How can this be?
    Touchback assured us all offseason that this guy and that guy were coming back after taking a year off, the Pats had another brilliant draft, they killed it in free agency, and replacing Cam Newton with Mac Jones was the icing on a back-to-the-playoffs cake.
    Truth is, the Pats are 2-5 in their last seven games and are once again sitting below .500. At the moment they don’t remotely resemble a playoff team.
    Jones will get better, but this team has bigger issues than quarterback play. At least it can still beat the Jets. Of course, so can everyone else.

  9. I heard here for years (from a Jets fan) that a high school QB could play in Belichick’s system and succeed. The system is that magic. No one else has or knows, or can figure out, this system.

    In reality (where we all should live), Brady was able to make magic. And still can. He’s just not doing it for the Patriots any more.

    I’ll give Jones a long leash while he develops, but the odds are higher of him becoming Chad Pennington than they are of becoming anything remotely near a Tom Brady. I’d settle for the latter.

  10. You Pats fans actually thought that Mac Jones was going to lead your team back to the playoffs. You Pats fans are so delusional. Mac Jones is just going to be another bust in a long long line of Bama QB’s. If you think this game was bad, just wait till next week when Brady comes to town. Mac will have 6 picks in that game and Jones will not even sniff the end zone. Mac Jones is at best a poor mans Alex Smith. And just remember Pats fans, your team could and should still have Brady, if your head coach hadn’t ran him out of town.

  11. There was a secret-sauce sighting in LA a few minutes ago. He drove the Bucs down to score a TD against the Rams.

  12. Hes right it takes alot of work their isnt magic sauce they dont shy away from hard work in new England they will keep working to execute better in all phases. Let all the haters crow they have been waiting 20 years it’s their time to get all the frustration out from watching the Pat’s win so much.

  13. I hesitated to even read the comments and they have not disappointed. Pea brain commenters playing all the hits– “it was all Brady, not Belichick,” etc., etc., etc.

    But focusing on the actual game, Belichick was stating the obvious. Even had they managed to win, there would still be a great deal of room for improvement, and the need for better execution. Mac Jones didn’t play like a train-wreck, he just played like a rookie, and that’s to be expected. I agree with the concept of keeping it simple for the rookie (and that’s what they’re doing even if they claim they’re not– why would they?), but it comes back to bite you when you need to get aggressive and move the ball quickly in chunks (might have helped and calmed everything down if James White had still been out there). Also, the Patriots are still making too many avoidable penalties.

    They’ll get better over the course of the season and will continue to be entertaining to watch.

  15. TB6 how’s that 3-0 chatter going? Jones simply cannot drive play- teams getting tape on him and realizing he can’t push ball downfield. It’s ok though 1-2 is close to 3-0…. You still gonna give TB all he can handle next week ? Or is he gonna end your season?

  16. Dear Bill:

    Here’s the directions to your “Magic Sauce “:

    Take I-95 South and then take I-4 West.

  17. Not saying Belichick is a fraud, but we can see who was the reason for the Patriot dynasty and he’s 2-0 down in Tampa.

  18. That should quiet the Jones hype a bit.

    And yes – that pick 6 was on him. He overthrew the ball.

  19. So now this team is losing to Jameis Winston? I don’t believe it. Goodell and his minion refs are behind this. Otherwise BB would never let this happen. And Mac Jones is amazing.

  22. Angel Valle says:
    Let all the haters crow they have been waiting 20 years it’s their time to get all the frustration out . . .
    ==

    Living on past glories already?
    Don’t worry, you’re in good company. It’s a fairly common trait of fans of fading teams when years of incessant gloating comes back around to bite them in the tuchus.

  23. Funny how whenever they normally lose it’s “we’re on to Cincinnati,” or whatever next opponent they have. Except when you’re on the Tom Brady.

    Notice BB didn’t have the cajones to talk about the next game this time around.

Leave a Reply

