Bills jump out to 7-0 lead over Washington

Getty Images

The Bills’ bid for their first home win of the season is off to a good start.

Josh Allen hit wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders for a 28-yard touchdown to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive. The score gave the Bills a 7-0 lead on Washington.

Allen was 5-of-6 for 76 yards overall, including a 23-yard strike to Gabriel Davis on third-and-15 early in the drive. He also hooked up with Stefon Diggs and Sanders for other first downs.

That’s a good start for the quarterback, who was unhappy with the way he played in last Sunday’s 35-0 win over the Dolphins, and for a Bills team that’s looking to move to 2-1 on the season.