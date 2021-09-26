Bills up 14-0 after Logan Thomas loses fumble

Getty Images

The Bills have extended their lead over the Washington Football Team to two touchdowns.

Bills quarterbackJosh Allen hit running back Zack Moss for a seven-yard touchdown that made the score 14-0 with just under 13 minutes left to play in the first half. It was Allen’s second touchdown pass of the game and it came after the day’s first turnover.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White punched the ball out of Washington tight end Logan Thomas‘ hands at the end of an 18-yard gain and linebacker Matt Milano fell on the ball around midfield. Moss picked up 17 yards on a catch from Allen to move the ball into scoring position and then added 10 rushing yards to help position himself for his first receiving touchdown of the season.

The Bills have had the ball for more than 13 minutes thus far and Washington’s going to have to find some way to hold onto the ball longer to have any chance of a road win on Sunday.