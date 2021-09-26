Bills up 36-14 after picking off Taylor Heinicke

Getty Images

The Bills are well on their way to their second win of the 2021 season.

Taylor Heinicke threw his second interception of the game late in the third quarter and the Bills used the short field to set up Tyler Bass‘ third field goal of the game. That extended Buffalo’s lead to 36-14 with just over two minutes left to play in the third quarter.

Heinicke’s pick was the third turnover overall for Washington and their inability to hold onto the ball is illustrated by the fact that they’ve had under 15 minutes of possession to this point in the contest. Their defense’s inability to get Buffalo off the field hasn’t helped either.

Josh Allen threw his fourth touchdown of the game earlier in the third quarter to cap a 17-play, 93-yard drive that ate up more than eight minutes of clock.