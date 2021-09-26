Blake Martinez out for game with knee injury

Getty Images

Linebacker Blake Martinez usually wears the green dot on his helmet as the defensive signal caller for the Giants, but they’ll have to change up their operations on Sunday.

Martinez left the game with a knee injury on the first Falcons possession and the team has ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Martinez was trying to make a tackle on Cordarrelle Patterson, but went down without being contacted.

Martinez had 21 tackles over the first two weeks of the season.

The Giants forced a punt after Martinez went down and then drove for a field goal to open the scoring. They forced another punt on the second series and remain up 3-0 with under five minutes to play in the first quarter.