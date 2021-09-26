Brandon Aiyuk’s touchdown pulls 49ers to within three

Getty Images

With a minute left to halftime, the Packers seemed to have a comfortable 17-0 lead.

Now that advantage is down to three points at 17-14.

After quarterback Trey Lance rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with two seconds left in the first half, the 49ers used a long 13-play, 83-yard drive to open the third quarter — finishing the possession with receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s 8-yard touchdown reception.

San Francisco gained five first downs on the series, and converted three third-down opportunities. That includes a third-and-goal from the 8, where Garoppolo found Aiyuk on the right side for the receiver’s first touchdown reception of the season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan elected to use quarterback Trey Lance as a decoy on the drive, sending him in to line up at shotgun on third-and-1 at the home team’s 26. But Kyle Juszczyk ended up putting his hands under center and taking a direct snap 2 yards up the middle.