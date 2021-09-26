Broncos lose KJ Hamler, but lead 17-0 at halftime

Getty Images

The Broncos are up on the Jets by a comfortable in Denver, but their offense did lose another wideout during the first half.

KJ Hamler injured his left knee while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the second quarter of the game. The injury looked like a bad one as Hamler could not put any weight on his leg, but the Broncos are calling him questionable to return to action at this point.

Other than Hamler’s injury, not much went wrong for Denver in the first half. Javonte Williams ran for the first touchdown of his NFL career in the first quarter, Melvin Gordon ran for another, the defense sacked Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson four times, and only allowed the Jets 55 total yards of offense while Denver was building a 17-0 lead.

That makes six straight quarters without a touchdown for the Jets and there’s been little sign that the dam is about to break for the offense, so an 0-3 record appears to be in their near future.