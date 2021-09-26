Byron Murphy pick six puts Arizona back in the lead

USA TODAY Sports

After taking back a 109-yard kick-six to end the first half, the Jaguars extended their lead in the third quarter with an eight-play, 75-yard drive — using running back James Robinson to batter Arizona’s defense down the field.

But then Jacksonville’s offense may have tried to do a little too much.

On second-and-6 from the Jacksonville 25, the Jaguars ran a flea-flicker. But quarterback Trevor Lawrence was pressured as he threw to the right side, looking for tight end Jacob Hollister. Cornerback Byron Murphy ran up to pick off the pass, returning it to the paint for a touchdown.

It was Murphy’s first interception of the season, and his first pick since his rookie year back in 2019.

The Cardinals are now up 24-19 at the start of the fourth quarter.