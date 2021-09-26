Cardinals score 21 consecutive points to defeat Jaguars 31-19

Getty Images

Jacksonville had an exciting end to the first half of their contest with the Cardinals, returning a long missed, short field goal 109 yards for a touchdown.

And then the Jaguars expanded their lead with a 4-yard touchdown by James Robinson.

But that was it for Jacksonville, as the Cardinals continued their strong start to the season by scoring 21 consecutive points for a 31-19 victory.

Running back James Conner scored a pair of touchdowns, while the tandem of A.J. Green and Christian Kirk each netted over 100 yards receiving. Dealing with a ribs injury, DeAndre Hopkins had three catches for 21 yards on six targets.

Quarterback Kyler Murray threw an interception and didn’t have a passing touchdown. But he did finish 28-of-34 passing for 316 yards, along with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the contest.

On the other side, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 22-of-33 passing for 219 yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions — one of which was returned for six.

The Cardinals will come to Los Angeles to play the Rams in Week Four.

The Jaguars will try to get their first win of the Urban Meyer era on Thursday night in Cincinnati.