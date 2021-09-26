Cardinals score 21 consecutive points to defeat Jaguars 31-19

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 26, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville had an exciting end to the first half of their contest with the Cardinals, returning a long missed, short field goal 109 yards for a touchdown.

And then the Jaguars expanded their lead with a 4-yard touchdown by James Robinson.

But that was it for Jacksonville, as the Cardinals continued their strong start to the season by scoring 21 consecutive points for a 31-19 victory.

Running back James Conner scored a pair of touchdowns, while the tandem of A.J. Green and Christian Kirk each netted over 100 yards receiving. Dealing with a ribs injury, DeAndre Hopkins had three catches for 21 yards on six targets.

Quarterback Kyler Murray threw an interception and didn’t have a passing touchdown. But he did finish 28-of-34 passing for 316 yards, along with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the contest.

On the other side, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 22-of-33 passing for 219 yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions — one of which was returned for six.

The Cardinals will come to Los Angeles to play the Rams in Week Four.

The Jaguars will try to get their first win of the Urban Meyer era on Thursday night in Cincinnati.

  1. Cardinals are a problem. They are fast and play to the whistle every down. It’s a fun team to watch.

  2. The days of the rookie QB throwing 3 INT per game, going 1-15 and becoming a Hall of Famer are LONG GONE. The 90’s are over. Kyler Murray, Andrew Luck, Patrick Mahomes, DeShaun Watson and dozens of others demonstrate elite ability as ROOKIES. We are in a different era.

    When will media finally admit that Trevor Lawrence simply isn’t that great let alone this ONCE IN A GENERATION talk? Top tier QB’s show signs from Day One. TL is not that guy.

  3. Fantastic response! That is always the draw-back of trying a long FG: with those linemen on the field, a speedy return with the right blocks can take one the distance. I think we lose to LA and beat SF at home. Give Lawrence a few offseasons and the Jags can make noise, Kyler had to endure a poor roster his rookie year too. Cards seem to love to play at Jacksonville, wins in 09, 13 & 20: GO CARDINALS!!!

