Chiefs fortunate to trail only 14-3 after turnover-plagued first half

Getty Images

The Chiefs have three turnovers. The Chargers have 14 points.

Kansas City is fortunate still to be in the game. The Chiefs trail only 14-3.

The Chargers couldn’t convert a Patrick Mahomes interception into points, but they did get touchdowns on fumbles by Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Asante Samuel had the interception, and Tevaughn Campbell has two forced fumbles and Michael Davis has recovered the two fumbles.

Justin Herbert has touchdown throws of 4 and 16 yards to Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler respectively. Herbert is 15-of-18 for 131 yards.

The Chiefs finally got on the board with 19 seconds left on a 34-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.

Mahomes has completed 13 of 19 passes for 124 yards and the pick.

Chargers safety Derwin James left for the locker room before the two-minute warning with a shoulder injury but returned to action before the end of the half.