Chiefs have three turnovers as Chargers lead 14-0

The Chiefs have three turnovers in three possessions. They trail 14-0.

Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on the Chiefs’ first possession. His no-look pass bounced off the hands of Marcus Kemp and Chargers rookie Asante Samuel made the diving interception at the Chargers 3-yard line.

The Chargers didn’t score on that takeaway, but they did on the next one.

After the Chiefs reached the Los Angeles 22, Mahomes completed an 8-yard pass to Tyreek Hill. Tevaughn Campbell forced the fumble, and Michael Davis recovered it. Nine plays and 51 yards later, the Chargers were in the end zone.

Keenan Allen caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert. Tristan Vizcaino missed the extra point.

The Chiefs fumbled again on their next possession at the Chargers 29 when Clyde Edwards-Helaire was hit by Campbell and Davis recovered. Edwards-Helaire fumbled on the Chiefs’ final possession in Week 2, costing them against the Ravens.

Six plays and 53 yards later, the Chargers scored again. Austin Ekeler scored on a 16-yard pass from Herbert, and Mike Williams caught the two-point conversion. The Chargers now lead 14-0.

The Chiefs now have four turnovers in their last 13 plays. They had 16 turnovers all of last season.