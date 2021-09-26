Chiefs take lead on Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown throw to Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has thrown an interception, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire has lost a fumble. But the two have redeemed themselves in the second half.

Mahomes 10-yard touchdown throw to Edwards-Helaire with 3:35 remaining in the third quarter has given Kansas City its first lead. The Chiefs are up 17-14 after trailing 14-0 with seconds remaining in the first half.

They have scored on three consectuive possessions after opening the game with three turnovers on their first three drives. The Chiefs’ three scoring drives have covered 70, 75 and 70 yards.

The Chiefs have 342 yards to 153 for the Chargers.

Mahomes is 22-of-33 for 224 yards with two touchdowns and a pick.

The Chiefs have lost a player for the game, ruling out cornerback Rashad Fenton with a concussion.