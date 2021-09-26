Chris Godwin touchdown gets Buccaneers on the board

Getty Images

The Rams used a long drive to score the first points of their Week Three matchup with the Buccaneers.

After going three-and-out on their first two possessions and putting again on their third, the Buccaneers got things together with a long scoring drive of their own.

Receiver Chris Godwin scored a 2-yard touchdown to cap a 15-play, 81-yard drive in the second quarter, tying the game at 7.

The Buccaneers converted all four of their third-down opportunities on the series, including Godwin’s score.

It looked like the Rams may have had a chance to challenge the spot on running back Gio Bernard’s 7-yard reception on third-and-7 deep in Tampa Bay territory. But head coach Sean McVay elected to keep the red flag in his pocket.