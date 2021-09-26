Chris Jones is expected to play against Chargers

Getty Images

The Chiefs had a couple of defensive ends on their injury report this week and it looks like they’ll have one of them in the lineup against the Chargers.

Chris Jones was limited in practice all week with a wrist injury and he was listed as questionable on Friday. James Palmer of NFL Media reports that Jones is going to play in the clash of AFC West teams.

Frank Clark was listed as doubtful after being added to the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury. That indicated he will miss the game and there’s been no upgrade to his status since that designation was handed down.

The Chargers also had a question mark at defensive end. Joey Bosa didn’t practice all week due to foot and ankle issues and got a questionable tag on Friday.