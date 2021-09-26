Dan Campbell on missed delay of game call: An apology from NFL means nothing

Posted by Charean Williams on September 26, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Lions know a thing or two about blown calls. Dan Campbell does, too.

He was an assistant in New Orleans when Nickell Robey-Coleman, then with the Rams, tackled Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived without receiving a penalty. The Rams beat the Saints to win the NFC Championship Game.

On Sunday, officials missed a delay of game penalty on the Ravens the play before Justin Tucker hit an NFL-record 66-yard field goal for the game-winner.

Campbell knows what comes next — an apology from the NFL office.

“There’s nothing I can say to that, because it’s the same thing,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Tomorrow, you’ll get an apology, and it doesn’t mean anything. That’s life, and that’s the hand we were dealt. We still had an opportunity to — that was fourth-and-long (a few plays earlier), a long way to go, and we gave it up.”

Officials normally give the offense the benefit of the doubt, with the back judge watching the clock hit zero before looking up to see if the ball is snapped. However, former NFL referee Gene Steratore said on the CBS broadcast that it felt “longer than the normal progression.”

Referee Scott Novak added nothing of substance in a pool report, because he said he hadn’t reviewed the play to determine whether back judge Terrence Miles should have thrown a flag.

5 responses to “Dan Campbell on missed delay of game call: An apology from NFL means nothing

  1. It sucks but he’s right, 4th and 19 at home and you give up a 36 yard pass completion, you take the game out of your hands and put it into someone else’s.

    They’ve got to get off the field in that situation amd while the non-call sucks, it can’t be the biggest takeaway from the game. Their inability to get off the field on 4th and long is the story.

  2. Typical an apology the league and has no conscious what so ever. Im sure when they fire the coach at Detroit he can bring this up on his resume , well the league said sorry as we lost.

  3. This situation provides another reason why every play should be reviewable.
    The mistake by the officials literally cost the Lions the game. And while this call was the worst of the day, but if you were watching redzone today, there were a bunch of questionable calls that affected the outcome of several games.
    The zebras had bad day today, and yet tomorrow nothing will be done.
    Again.

  4. Hey Dan, you should apologize for giving up 4th and 19 from inside the Ravens 10 yard line and allowing the pass to be completed near mid field the play before!

