Darrell Henderson officially inactive for Rams in Week Three

Multiple reports indicated that Rams running back Darrell Henderson was unlikely to play against the Buccaneers in Week Three.

Now that is officially the case.

The Rams have declared Henderson inactive with his ribs injury. Henderson did not practice all week and was listed as questionable.

With Henderson out, running back Sony Michel is likely to take the bulk of the carries against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Michel had 46 yards on 10 carries in Los Angeles’ victory over Indianapolis last week. The Rams traded for Michel in August after losing Cam Akers to a torn Achilles.

L.A. has also declared quarterback Bryce Perkins, defensive back Juju Hughes, defensive back J.R. Reed, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins, and defensive lineman Bobby Brown inactive for Sunday.

The Buccaneers declared edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) and receiver Jaydon Mickens (abdomen) out on Friday. The team’s remaining inactives are quarterback Kyle Trask, guard Nick Leverett, and defensive lineman Khalil Davis.