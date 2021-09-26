Davante Adams exits game for one play after helmet-to-helmet hit

Getty Images

The 49ers have cut the Packers’ lead to three points again with a fourth-quarter touchdown, but there was also an injury concern with Green Bay receiver Davante Adams.

On the first play of the Packers’ ensuing drive, Adams went down the field for a deep pass and was hit helmet-to-helmet by Jimmie Ward when attempting to catch the ball. The officials did not throw a flag, an obvious miss on the call. Adams was down on the field and was shown on the broadcast being evaluated in the blue medical tent. But he was back on the field after a play, as the Packers called timeout before third down.

On his eighth carry of the night, rookie running back Trey Sermon took in a 1-yard touchdown — the first of his young career. A third-round pick out of Ohio State, Sermon had played just one offensive snap and taken just one carry entering Sunday’s game. But the 49ers’ running backs continue to suffer injuries, necessitating Sermon’s increase in playing time.

Kyle Juszczyk has also been a significant part of the 49ers’ rushing offense, taking five carries fro 14 yards.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan elected to put in quarterback Trey Lance for a play near the goal line, but it didn’t count because the Packers held tight end George Kittle.