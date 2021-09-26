Falcons get their first win on last second field goal

Getty Images

The Giants lost in Week Two on field goal at the buzzer and they lost the same way in Week Three as well.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, who went to high school close to MetLife Stadium, nailed a 41-yard field goal on the final play of the fourth quarter and the Falcons got a 17-14 road win. It’s the first win for Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and the Falcons’ first win since Week 12 of the 2020 season.

Koo’s kick was made possible thanks to two big completions by quarterback Matt Ryan. He hit Cordarrelle Patterson for 28 yards and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts for 25 yards to set up the game-winner.

Pitts also drew a pass interference penalty on Giants safety Logan Ryan in the end zone to set up a game-tying touchdown catch by tight end Lee Smith with just over four minutes to play. That was Matt Ryan’s second touchdown pass of the day and he finished 27-of-36 for 243 yards.

The Giants drove the ball to midfield after Smith’s score, but Dante Fowler sacked Daniel Jones to help force a punt that left the Falcons with a chance to win the game. It was the second time Jones was sacked on the day and the first helped force a field goal that kept the Giants from putting the visiting team in a real hole in the first half. The Giants outgained the Falcons and had an edge in time of possession, but sacks, penalties, and an Evan Engram fumble were some of the reasons why those things didn’t translate to the scoreboard.

The Giants will be in New Orleans for the Saints’ return to the Superdome next weekend, which could leave them with an 0-4 mark when they hit Dallas for a Week Five date with the Cowboys. That’s not the way the Giants were looking for things to play out this season and a few more losses could leave little hope for the current regime’s ability to push the team in the right direction.

Atlanta will head home with a chance to get to .500 when they face 1-2 Washington.