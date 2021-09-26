Falcons up 7-6 on Giants at half

Getty Images

The Giants looked like the better team for most of the first half, but they don’t have much to show for it at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Matt Ryan hit Olamide Zaccheaus for a four-yard touchdown with 93 seconds left in the first half and the Falcons grabbed a 7-6 lead over the Giants. The score came after the Falcons had punted four times in four possessions to open the game.

The Giants got the ball back with a chance to answer, but Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver stripped tight end Evan Engram of the ball and recovered the fumble to set the Falcons up on the Giants’ 36-yard-line. They couldn’t add to their lead as Ryan was stripped by Azeez Ojulari on third down to keep the Giants down by one point.

The hole could have been deeper for Atlanta, but the Giants didn’t take advantage of two trips deep into Falcons territory. The first drive petered out after Grady Jarrett sacked Daniel Jones on a second down and the second one was sunk by a botched shotgun snap by Billy Price and a false start. Graham Gano made field goals each time and the lack of touchdowns looms large heading into the second half.

Giants safety Xavier McKinney was flagged for a personal foul shortly before the Zaccheaus touchdown and the team’s six penalties have joined Engram’s turnover and the botched snap as the kind of self-inflicted errors that keep teams from winning games. For the 0-2 Giants, that’s a bad formula.