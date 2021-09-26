For the first time in the regular season, Tom Brady threw for 400 yards with no picks and lost

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been playing for two decades, which makes it difficult to do things he’s never done before.

But that’s what happened on Sunday in Tampa Bay’s 34-24 loss to the Rams.

Tom Brady didn’t have a bad statistical day for his first time playing in Los Angeles. He finished 41-of-55 passing for 432 yards with a touchdown. And he also had a QB sneak go for a 1-yard score. But that was not enough for the Bucs in the 10-point loss.

And that’s part of what is so interesting. As Jenna Laine of ESPN pointed out, this is the first time in Brady’s regular-season career — one that spans 304 games — that he’s thrown for at least 400 yards, no interceptions, and lost.

Brady had previously thrown for at least 400 yards in 10 regular-season games — half of which had no interceptions. It was the first time he’d thrown for 400 in a regular-season game with the Buccaneers. He got close with 399 yards in last year’s Week 17 victory over Atlanta. But the last time Brady therefor 400yards in a regular-season game was in a Week Two Patriots victory win over the Saints in 2017.

”Anytime you come up short, it’s disappointing,” Brady said after the game, adding that The Bucs “have to be better on offense.”

The Buccaneers will play the Patriots on Sunday Night Football next week.

  1. Brady said they need to get better on offense, but where they really need help is on defense. That secondary is a mess. It’s going to be tough to fix that. One thing the Bucs could do right away is to quit committing so many stupid penalties. It’s undisciplined.

  3. It is always a joy to see Tomasina Brady pounded into muttering to himself. Whenever this prima donna is hit, he loses. Teams need to realize that you should hunt him early in the game and to lay the wood to him. Once he knows he’ll get pounded, he is nothing. It was so delicious to see him muttering after having to pull his old body off the turf play after play. He’ll realize that being his age and getting hit will hurt and compound week after week. He’ll not be playing at age 50. He’ll be feeling the pains of his mistreatment from this point forward.

  6. ztoa says:
    September 26, 2021 at 9:42 pm
    ——

    All these nasty coaches , always holding Brady back! First it’s BB now it’s BA!!! Don’t they know TB can win games all by himself ? I mean TB was the NE system and the whole reason they won anything, why won’t BA just let him do it again??? So sad

  7. The Bucs were completely outplayed by the Rams in every phase of the game. If they want a shot at another Supet Bowl,they have to tighten up alot of things,especially on defense. Stafford shredded them.

  9. *Super* Bowl… Next Sunday night,they will try to take this loss out on the Patriots. I would love to see an upset.

  10. Brady padded his stats in garbage time when the game has already been decided. Brady was struggling without his security blanket, Antonio Brown and Gronk. Younger Brady could work with any receiver, older Brady needs his security blanket.

