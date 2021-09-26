Giants up 14-7 after Saquon Barkley’s first TD since 2019

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley‘s long absence from the end zone came to an end in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Barkley scored from a yard out to give the Giants a 12-7 lead over the Falcons. Daniel Jones ran for a two-point conversion to extend the lead to seven points with just under 13 minutes left to play in the game.

Barkley tore his ACL in the second game of the 2020 season and his last touchdown came in a 34-17 loss to the Eagles in Week 17 of the 2019 season.

Barkley has 14 carries for 47 yards and four catches for 29 yards for the Giants, who have limited the Falcons to 171 yards of offense and will try to keep their foot down to finish off their first win of the season.