Ja’Marr Chase hasn’t seen many double teams, expects to see more

Defenses need to start devoting more resources to stopping Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Otherwise, the youngest player in league history to score four touchdowns in his first three games will continue to add to his exploits.

Chase explained to PFT after Sunday’s 24-10 win over Pittsburgh that, in those first three NFL games, he hasn’t seen much double coverage.

“I would probably say I’ve seen it the past two games a little bit,” Chase said. “I knew Steelers threw it at me maybe a couple times today. I’m not really sure how many times I’ve seen it. I’ve had a bunch of times in college but so far in the NFL I’ve only seen it twice [against the Bears and Steelers].”

Does he expect to see it more often?

“If I keep playing like this I will,” Chase said.

He explained that the transformation between having issues with drops and having no issues whatsoever happened in the preseason. He said that’s when he learned the importance of focusing on all opportunities that come his have.

“I didn’t really have a lot of reps, so my reps were limited,” Chase said of the preseason. “And it just made me realize that I need to focus when it’s time to focus, lock in when I need to lock in. And the ball is only thrown so many times in an NFL game. Got to capitalize when it’s time to. I just made that my mindset and been striving.”

It’s working. It’s working well. It’s working incredibly well. Look for it to keep working.