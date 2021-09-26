Ja’Marr Chase’s second touchdown gives Bengals 24-7 lead

Getty Images

The Bengals are putting it on the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase‘s second touchdown has given Cincinnati a 24-7 lead early in the third quarter.

Chase got loose in the back of the end zone, catching a 9-yard pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to give his club a 17-point advantage.

Cincinnati is averaging 7.9 points per play on Sunday, gaining 244 yards. Running back Joe Mixon has 75 yards on 12 carries. Chase has three catches on three targets for 58 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Burrow is 12-of-15 passing for 161 yards with three TDs and one pick.