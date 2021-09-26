James White out after being carted off the field with a hip injury

Getty Images

The Patriots have had trouble moving the ball against New Orleans’ defense, and there might be more trouble coming.

Running back James White has been ruled out with a hip injury.

White went down after he took a handoff to the left and on third-and-3 from the New England 27. He took it 6 yards for a first down, but was down on the Saints’ sideline. He ended up being carted off the field and was ruled out shortly after.

White had the one carry before exiting the game. He also was targeted with one pass.