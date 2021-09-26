Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims inactive for Jets

Getty Images

Jets head coach Robert Saleh called wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims game-time decisions on Friday and the decision was not to play either guy against the Broncos.

Crowder is dealing with a groin injury and his inactive status seemed likely once he was listed as doubtful to play on the team’s final injury report. Mims is a healthy scratch for the second straight week as the Jets appear to have soured on the 2020 second-round pick.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall joins running backs Tevin Coleman and La'Mical Perine as the other players on the inactive list.

Guard Graham Glasgow and defensive tackle Mike Purcell are both active for the Broncos after being listed as questionable Denver will play without defensive end McTelvin Agim, tackle Cam Fleming, safety Jamar Johnson, linebacker Aaron Patrick, and cornerback Kary Vincent.