John Randle, Kevin Williams want a Purple People Eaters statue in Minnesota

Getty Images

John Randle and Kevin Williams were part of a great Vikings defensive line, but it’s a defensive line that came before them they’d like to see get a special honor outside the Vikings’ stadium.

Randle and Williams told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that they think a statue of the Purple People Eaters, the Vikings’ great defensive line of the 1960s and 1970s, should be constructed outside U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I would love to see a statue in front [of U.S. Bank Stadium] of the Purple People Eaters, because when you talk about the Minnesota Vikings, you talk about the Purple People Eaters,’’ Randle said. “That’s where it started, Minnesota Vikings football.’’

Williams, who is set to be inducted into the Vikings’ Ring of Honor next week, agreed.

“That sounds like a great idea,” Williams said. “You see these other teams put their great players outside their stadium. I mean, who is more deserving than those guys?”

The Purple People Eaters initially consisted of Alan Page and Gary Larsen at defensive tackle, and Carl Eller and Jim Marshall at defensive end. When Larsen retired, Doug Sutherland took his place. All five of those Purple People Eaters would be worthy of having that recognition in Minnesota.