Posted by Josh Alper on September 26, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT
Washington Football Team v Buffalo Bills
Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave himself a poor review for his performance in the first two weeks of the regular season, but he’ll get higher marks for his work against Washington in Week Three.

Allen threw four touchdowns and ran for another as the Bills moved to 2-1 with a convincing 43-21 victory. Allen had thrown for three touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season, but he only completed 56 percent of his passes and threw an interception against the Dolphins last Sunday.

He didn’t turn the ball over this week and he was 32-of-43 for 358 yards on the way to the victory. Cole Beasley had 11 catches for 98 yards and Emmanuel Sanders caught a pair of touchdowns to pace the receiving corps on Sunday.

While Allen didn’t turn the ball over, Taylor Heinicke was picked twice and tight end Logan Thomas lost a fumble early in the game. The Bills turned those miscues into 17 points and Washington only had one possession that lasted longer than three minutes before things were totally out of hand.

The loss leaves Washington with a 1-2 record and they were a dubious offside call away from losing to the Giants in Week Two. They will head to Atlanta next weekend with an eye on righting the ship and getting the kind of performance from their defense that they grew accustomed to last season would be a welcome development for the 2020 NFC East champs.

Buffalo will be at home for the Texans in Week Four and they’ll be heavily favored on the back of this performance.

12 responses to “Josh Allen stars as Bills roll over Washington 43-21

  1. What happened to the Washington defense? Their back end is not that good, but now the front seven they’ve invested so heavily in is not doing anything.

  2. There’s the Josh Allen we’ve been waiting on! Good “get back to normal” game for the Bills offense.
    And what happened to WFT’s defense? I thought they would be great this year. To be fair though, their offense put them in trouble quite often this game.

  4. I fear Washington, which is my team, will have a hard time this year. Something has to give. The play calling on offense is baffling and the defensive side is concerning. Isn’t Ron known for sitting on coordinators too long? That does not give me warm fuzzies…

  5. george1859 says:
    September 26, 2021 at 4:24 pm
    Uh oh AFCE, Josh Allen just woke up.

    After what I watched today in NE….it doesn’t matter if he is still asleep

  6. WFT, what a disgrace on defense, If this is the great way Jack Del Rio coaches and calls defensive play then it is time to say good by. Terrible defensive effort!!!!

  7. Chase Young literally stood and watched several plays today where the RB was within his reach. The rest of the time they gladly steered him 5 yards outside on every rush. It reminded me of the last year and a half when Bruce Smith was inching toward the sack record. But at least that was a washed up guy hanging on for a record. Not a 2nd year player.

  8. Washington has found its new name – the Washington Speedbumps. That defense is putrid. Every member of that defense is lazy and unmotivated. If these players put as much effort on the field as that fraud Chaseless Young puts in his hair, that team could have won that game. The French in WWII offered more resistance than Washington’s defense did in this game.

  9. The offense did not lose this game at all – the defense failed to terminate Buffalo drives which put the offense at a disadvantage. Yes, the offense made mistakes, but this was a defensive effort fit for a high school JV football team, not some collection of lazy Alablubber first rounders and a gutless, out of play, Chase with pretty hair. That guy is so often pushed around and out of plays that it is becoming a joke – one of the worst draft picks ever.

  10. Tough day for Josh Allen haters. I’m usually really good at making up excuses like saying Mac Jones is better because he won in college and Allen didn’t. I’ll pray to my BB poster above my bed and report back.

  11. A strong d line doesn’t matter because a event an will get the ball out quickly, exposing the inspect linebackers and secondary. Del Rio is too committed to rushing 4 and they aren’t getting home.

    Scott Turner won’t be confused with his dad any time soon. His “let’s try this” style of play calling has led to an offense that can’t get into a rhythm.

    Changes are needed in the nation’s capital.

    Great game by the Bills. Their fans deserve a team like that.

  12. cheekflamingoz says:
    September 24, 2021 at 10:24 am
    Here come the haters – hilarious. It’s September, we probably still should be 2-0 despite the poor play. Looking like they probably should have played more in preseason, but whatever – kid will be back at the top of the MVP chatter by mid year. We’ll be 3-1 heading into KC and that’s who we gotta be ready for, these are warmups. Let’s all circle back after his solid performance this weekend ok?

    Anyone wanna chat? TB6 you around? Just wondering??? I’ll be here

