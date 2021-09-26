Josh Allen stars as Bills roll over Washington 43-21

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave himself a poor review for his performance in the first two weeks of the regular season, but he’ll get higher marks for his work against Washington in Week Three.

Allen threw four touchdowns and ran for another as the Bills moved to 2-1 with a convincing 43-21 victory. Allen had thrown for three touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season, but he only completed 56 percent of his passes and threw an interception against the Dolphins last Sunday.

He didn’t turn the ball over this week and he was 32-of-43 for 358 yards on the way to the victory. Cole Beasley had 11 catches for 98 yards and Emmanuel Sanders caught a pair of touchdowns to pace the receiving corps on Sunday.

While Allen didn’t turn the ball over, Taylor Heinicke was picked twice and tight end Logan Thomas lost a fumble early in the game. The Bills turned those miscues into 17 points and Washington only had one possession that lasted longer than three minutes before things were totally out of hand.

The loss leaves Washington with a 1-2 record and they were a dubious offside call away from losing to the Giants in Week Two. They will head to Atlanta next weekend with an eye on righting the ship and getting the kind of performance from their defense that they grew accustomed to last season would be a welcome development for the 2020 NFC East champs.

Buffalo will be at home for the Texans in Week Four and they’ll be heavily favored on the back of this performance.