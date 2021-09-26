JuJu Smith-Schuster out with ribs injury

Getty Images

The Steelers have had trouble moving the ball against Cincinnati’s defense on Sunday, and an injury likely won’t make it easier.

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is out with a ribs injury, the team announced in the fourth quarter.

Smith-Schuster was the intended target for a Roethlisberger pass that ended up intercepted midway through the third quarter.

He had three catches on four targets for 25 yards before exiting the contest.

The Steelers have also ruled out offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, announcing he’s being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Pittsburgh has cut Cincinnati’s lead to 24-10 with an 18-play, 88-yard drive that took 9:03 off the clock. Despite the plays and yards, the Steelers ended up settling for a 26-yard field goal.