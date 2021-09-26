Justin Herbert throws TD pass with 32 seconds left to give Chargers 30-24 win over Chiefs

Posted by Charean Williams on September 26, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs had a chance to beat the Ravens with a late score in Week 2, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire lost a fumble with 1:20 left. The Chiefs had a chance to beat the Chargers on Sunday, but Patrick Mahomes‘ interception set up a game-winning touchdown for Los Angeles.

The Chargers upset the Chiefs 30-24 as Kansas City fell to 1-2. The Chargers are 2-1.

The Chargers went for it on fourth down late, as the Ravens did last week, not wanting to put the ball back in Mahomes’ hands. They picked up the first down on a pass interference penalty on Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker after a false start penalty made it third-and-nine at the Kansas City 35.

Herbert then hit Mike Williams for 16 yards and then a 4-yard touchdown with 32 seconds left. CBS analyst Tony Romo questioned whether the Chargers should have run the clock down and kicked a last-second field goal, but Tristan Vizcaino‘s missed extra point on a windy day showed why. Vizcaino also missed an extra point in the first half.

The Chiefs had the ball with 2:14 remaining in a tie game, but after three turnovers on their first three possessions of the day, they added a fourth. On third-and-eight from his own 27, Mahomes tried to hit Travis Kelce. Safety Alohi Gilman made the pick at the Los Angeles 41 as Mahomes and Kelce couldn’t connect.

The Chiefs’ last chance came with 32 seconds left, needing a touchdown to tie followed by an extra point to win, and they got as close as Chargers 49 before Mahomes’ Hail Mary fell incomplete short of the end zone.

The Chargers tried to give it away as they did last week against the Cowboys.

After having two touchdowns called back in a Week 2 loss, including one on an illegal shift, the Chargers had another negated by an illegal shift in the fourth quarter Sunday.

The Chargers would have taken a 28-24 lead with 2:30 left but Herbert’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Nabers was nullified by an illegal shift on Jared Cook. They settled for a 24-yard game-tying field goal.

It worked out for them this time.

Herbert finished 26-of-38 for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Williams caught seven passes for 122 yards and the touchdown. Austin Ekeler had 17 touches for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes was 27-of-44 for 260 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

22 responses to “Justin Herbert throws TD pass with 32 seconds left to give Chargers 30-24 win over Chiefs

  1. Chiefs! One for 3 in their last 4. Exposed in the Super Bowl? Smart defensive coaches now have the formula to beat Mahomes it seems.. Chief tears are the sweetest!

  6. Cuz teams know how they play now, go deep with Hill and security blanket Kelce. They are obviously a difficult team to beat, but it’s not what it used to be anymore.

  7. Turnovers have cost the Chiefs their last two games. If you don’t take care of the ball you won’t win many.

  8. Can we pump the brakes on Mahomes being one of the best ever?? Throwing ill-advised passes that occasionally get caught by receivers that routinely push off doesn’t make you an all-time great.

  9. Typical of an Andy Reid team. He will ruin Mahomes career like he did Donavon McNabbs. All he is concerned with is offense forgetting about the defense. Constantly playing catch up is going to lead to injuries for Mahomes.

  10. This conference has at least 4 teams capable of beating the Chiefs in the playoffs. Going to be really interesting to watch, especially if their defense actually is this inept.

  11. Too many turnovers. Four turnovers and they lose a close game. If they can learn to take care of the ball they’re a tough out.

  12. I believe defenses have started catching up to the best ways to defend against Mahomes/Reid. Now they are still so physically gifted that they should be able to overcome teams, but defenses have been studying, learning.

  13. Chiefs look like a team that has been figured out. TB put the blueprint out there and now the “dynasty” is over before it even began.

  14. This is very sweet for me who cant stand the Cheifs. Exposed again and it really wasnt that close. Chargers should have won by much more. Salty tears from the Kingdom are the best

  15. Mahomes spelled backwards is “OVERRATED” 1-2 LOL let’s those stories this week about the Chiefs being an average team?????

  20. Congrats to the Chargers! …. Is what I would say if they were still in San Diego, but they’re in LA now so I, along with 99.9% of SoCal sports fans, couldn’t care less.

  22. Andy, what does it say about your team/defense when teams routinely line up to go for it on 4th and 5, or less? What used to be obvious punting or field goal scenarios are now treated like an extra play for Chiefs opponents.

    The biggest problem on the offense is the offensive line. Mahomes is getting battered. Without Mahomes, not sure this team wins any games.

    Clyde did have a 100 yards and a TD so I guess the brakes can be pumped on him being bad.

    Kudos to the Chargers, good win. But why score with 30 seconds left? You could’ve scored a chip shot field goal with no time and not given KC a chance. That would’ve been a public shaming on their couch had LA lost: Players won it for him though.

