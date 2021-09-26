Justin Herbert throws TD pass with 32 seconds left to give Chargers 30-24 win over Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs had a chance to beat the Ravens with a late score in Week 2, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire lost a fumble with 1:20 left. The Chiefs had a chance to beat the Chargers on Sunday, but Patrick Mahomes‘ interception set up a game-winning touchdown for Los Angeles.

The Chargers upset the Chiefs 30-24 as Kansas City fell to 1-2. The Chargers are 2-1.

The Chargers went for it on fourth down late, as the Ravens did last week, not wanting to put the ball back in Mahomes’ hands. They picked up the first down on a pass interference penalty on Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker after a false start penalty made it third-and-nine at the Kansas City 35.

Herbert then hit Mike Williams for 16 yards and then a 4-yard touchdown with 32 seconds left. CBS analyst Tony Romo questioned whether the Chargers should have run the clock down and kicked a last-second field goal, but Tristan Vizcaino‘s missed extra point on a windy day showed why. Vizcaino also missed an extra point in the first half.

The Chiefs had the ball with 2:14 remaining in a tie game, but after three turnovers on their first three possessions of the day, they added a fourth. On third-and-eight from his own 27, Mahomes tried to hit Travis Kelce. Safety Alohi Gilman made the pick at the Los Angeles 41 as Mahomes and Kelce couldn’t connect.

The Chiefs’ last chance came with 32 seconds left, needing a touchdown to tie followed by an extra point to win, and they got as close as Chargers 49 before Mahomes’ Hail Mary fell incomplete short of the end zone.

The Chargers tried to give it away as they did last week against the Cowboys.

After having two touchdowns called back in a Week 2 loss, including one on an illegal shift, the Chargers had another negated by an illegal shift in the fourth quarter Sunday.

The Chargers would have taken a 28-24 lead with 2:30 left but Herbert’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Nabers was nullified by an illegal shift on Jared Cook. They settled for a 24-yard game-tying field goal.

It worked out for them this time.

Herbert finished 26-of-38 for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Williams caught seven passes for 122 yards and the touchdown. Austin Ekeler had 17 touches for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes was 27-of-44 for 260 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.