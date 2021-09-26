Justin Tucker hits NFL-record 66-yard field goal to deliver Ravens win over Lions

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 26, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

For most of today’s game, it appeared that the Ravens could sleepwalk their way through an easy win against an overmatched Lions team. In the end, the Ravens woke up at just the right moment.

Justin Tucker hit a 66-yard field goal as time expired, bouncing it off the cross bar and through the uprights, as the Ravens won 19-17.

A Ravens team that kept shooting itself in the foot and missing opportunities to put the Lions away appeared to have made one mistake too many, with a Lamar Jackson interception late in the fourth quarter putting Detroit in position to march down the field for what looked like a game-winning field goal and a 17-16 lead.

But Jackson managed to convert a fourth-and-19 on the final drive to set Tucker up for the 66-yard field goal attempt.

On a day when Calvin Johnson was recognized as a Hall of Famer and Detroit fans used the opportunity to rain boos down on Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp, the Lions almost gave their fans something to cheer about. Instead they lost to fall to 0-3, and the Ravens improved to 2-1.

Permalink 58 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

58 responses to “Justin Tucker hits NFL-record 66-yard field goal to deliver Ravens win over Lions

  2. And yet everyone is just going to ignore the play before where time ran out by 2 seconds and they let Lamar get the play off with no flag. That would have been a 71 yard attempt instead and he misses. Unbelievable how many times Detroits on the wrong side of those calls or mis-calls

  3. Matt Patricia-coached defense would not have allowed Ravens to get that close. Hope Lions fans are happy.

  4. 66 yards! Crazy. That record had stood for decades, despite many attempts to break it. Well done!

  5. Hollywood Brown almost lost this game Lamar should have will over 350 yards and 3 TD’s Justin Tucker as usual saved the day with the longest FV in history lord oh lord I’m sorry Lions fans.

  7. Preceded by a no-call delay of game that’ll get buried in the hype of the kick. Typical screw job for us Lions fans.

  11. Hate on Lamar all you want, but if you can’t recognize how special a player he is for this league and believe he doesn’t deserve top tier QB money, you got issues.

  13. Just for clarity he broke Matt Prater’s record, not Dempsey. Prater broke the 63 yard record held by Dempsey with a 64 yarder in 2013.

  14. Either the CBS clock was horribly calibrated, or the Lions got hosed. Given their history, I know which one I’m choosing. That said, they might be cursed. It’s like their history pushed that ball over the uprights.

  15. “Matt Patricia-coached defense would not have allowed Ravens to get that close. Hope Lions fans are happy.”

    Please! The Ravens have shredded that guys defenses multiple times over the years. What you smoking dude?

  17. A microcosm of being a Detroit Lion. You’re honoring your greatest player of the last 25 years who isn’t talking to you, and you lose on a record long FG after a 4th and 19 is converted. Just fold the franchise.

  18. As a Ravens fan that was delay of game but don’t act like the Lions ain’t get away with one early and the TD run when the player was down but they called a TD anyway so don’t act like the calls don’t even put a 66 yard FG is still almost impossible

  19. Delay of game, even the commentators said it. Zero on the clock should have been a flag but the NFL loves Lamar

  20. This game should be reversed. That missed call makes you wonder about the credibility of the league. It was obvious they didn’t get the play off.

  22. Gambling is changing the outcomes of these games. The NFL should void the win. When one teams gets a 2 second advantage that’s not incompetence, that’s shady.

  24. nite2al says:
    September 26, 2021 at 4:19 pm
    Hate on Lamar all you want, but if you can’t recognize how special a player he is for this league

    ——

    His 13 on the Wonderlic was special indeed

  25. It took the NFL exactly one commercial break to go into immediate defense mode getting Phil Sims to sit there with a straight face and say what we saw was legal because Jackson was “looking at the ball” while the clock sat at 0 for 2 seconds. The Lions got screwed yet again by NY.

  27. Two weeks in a row the Ravens win by sheer luck. Since when is a team allowed to run a play when the clock reads “zero” ?

  28. Classic NFL, screwing the Lions. Not calling the delay of game penalty is absolutely inexcusable. Pathetic!

  29. No way do they have the confidence to kick a field goal that far if they didn’t have such pre season dominance

  30. And the Fox announcers could care less. They didn’t e’en mention this. They were too busy freaking out aboot the 1-2 Steelers and 1-2 Chieves.

  31. When I was a kid, I always looked at Morten Anderson as the greatest kicker of all time. I never thought anyone would ever overtake him

    Move over, Morten.

    Signed,

    A Ravens fan

  32. Delay of game is without a doubt the most arbitrary judgment call penalty I’ve seen called (or not) in the last couple of years. Refs are using it with impunity to give certain privileged teams an advantage on crucial situations. I also feel a team shouldn’t be allowed to call a timeout to save a delay of game penalty. Get the play in, snap the ball on time or pay the penalty.

  33. look, I can’t past this.

    I’m a Lions fan , so I’m biased. but, it’s becoming more and more difficult to see these things consistently go against the lions. the Aaron rogers fake face mask, the non PI call in the Dallas playoff game. it’s unacceptable, and it’s hard to think this happens if you flip it.

    the phrase “detroit vs everybody” Honestly is true.

  36. Goodell cheated yet again. It’s what he does. He wants his Augusta connection to remain intact with Bisciotti.

  37. lowercasejay says:

    September 26, 2021 at 4:14 pm

    66 yards! Crazy. That record had stood for decades, despite many attempts to break it. Well done!
    ——————
    Ummm not even close. Prater set the record in 2013 so its yet to be a decade. Before that yes the record had stood for 43 years

  39. bradygirl12 says:
    September 26, 2021 at 4:29 pm
    Two weeks in a row the Ravens win by sheer luck. Since when is a team allowed to run a play when the clock reads “zero” ?

    ==============================================

    Since basically forever. There’s always been a human element to officiating the delay-of-game penalty, just like there’s a human element to essentially every other penalty. This happens several times per season.

  40. Two weeks in a row that the Ravens win on shady officiating. Looks like we know who the NFL wants to win this year.

  41. touchback6 says:
    September 26, 2021 at 4:42 pm
    Goodell cheated yet again.

    ———

    You think Goodell was personally responsible for not calling delay of game? Seek help

  43. Ravens had no business winning that game, but watching Justin Tucker’s career has been incredibly special – and he’s not even close to retiring. The delay of game no call obviously played a significant role and Lions fans have legitimate gripes about that.

  44. Game shouldn’t have even been that close but the WRs dropped the ball, mainly Hollywood Brown.

  45. ___

    His 13 on the Wonderlic was special indeed

    ____________________________________

    Dan Marino’s wonderlic was 16 and Ryan Fitzpatrick’s was 48, so what’s your point?

  47. re
    dejadoh saying
    ‘gambling is ruining the game’…..
    like the Detroit game was fixed by gamblers.
    the betting line was 8 points.
    so whether they got the field goal or not had no impact on the vast majority of bet.
    detroit +8 betters won
    ravens -8 betters lost

  48. nite2al says:
    September 26, 2021 at 4:54 pm
    ___

    His 13 on the Wonderlic was special indeed

    ____________________________________

    Dan Marino’s wonderlic was 16 and Ryan Fitzpatrick’s was 48, so what’s your point?

    ——-

    Like Dan, Lamar will never win a SB

  49. What exactly did the Ravens do to run out the clock? Nothing. They were at the line waiting on the refs to get there act together. The refs are supposed to stop the clocks when they are the hold up.

  50. I have never been so excited for a field goal before. That was incredible. Still, they should have been flagged and had a 10-seconds runoff because of the prior play. Still, a missed call is a missed call. I did not cry about the reversed TD (which is baffling, in hindsight because the refs can see everything the home viewers can see—and more), and I would not have cried, had the refs (rightly) threw the flag to end the game.

    Tough break for the Lions, though.

    Go Ravens!

  51. I guess for Baltimore they get a play clock of 50 seconds…good to know. What an embarassment from the Foot Locker staff again.

  52. ___________________________________

    Dan Marino’s wonderlic was 16 and Ryan Fitzpatrick’s was 48, so what’s your point?

    ——-

    Like Dan, Lamar will never win a SB

    _______________________________________

    Trent Dilfer won a SB. Again, what’s your point?

  53. This game should be reversed. That missed call makes you wonder about the credibility of the league. It was obvious they didn’t get the play off

    Maybe you should ask for an audit.

  54. Amazing how history repeats itself. Lions lose to the Saints in 1970 by the same score of 19-17 on the then record setting kick by Dempsey.

  56. The NFL didn’t want the Ravens to lose to an unexpected opponent, so they just so happened to miss a critical delay of game penalty. When the opportunity arises, the NFL decides who wins and who loses, and then blows smoke afterwards to get away with it.

  57. All those people complaining about the delay of game — it never happens if the ravens don’t convert 4th AND 19.

  58. nite2al says:
    September 26, 2021 at 5:10 pm
    ___________________________________

    Dan Marino’s wonderlic was 16 and Ryan Fitzpatrick’s was 48, so what’s your point?

    ——-

    Like Dan, Lamar will never win a SB

    _______________________________________

    Trent Dilfer won a SB. Again, what’s your point?

    ——-

    If you don’t care about actually winning a SB then there is no point…..that is the goal of every team every season. And Lamar doesn’t have the cerebral firepower to get it done

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.