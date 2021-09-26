Kevin King headlines list of inactives for Sunday Night Football

Getty Images

Earlier on Sunday, the Packers announced cornerback Kevin King would be out with a non-COVID illness.

Because he was previously announced, there were no significant surprises on the inactives list for tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup between Green Bay and San Francisco.

With King out, rookie Eric Stokes is likely to receive more snaps at cornerback.

The Packers’ other inactives are offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, safety Vernon Scott, and linebacker La’Darius Hamilton. The team has only four inactives because it has only 52 players on the roster.

For San Francisco, running back Elijah Mitchell, guard Aaron Banks, cornerback Ambry Thomas, and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick are inactive.